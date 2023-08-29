Drivers arrested for causing traffic disturbance with dance on D-100 highway

The Traffic Inspection Branch Directorate of Istanbul Security Directorate initiated an operation after videos were shared on social media showing a group of drivers getting out of their vehicles and dancing the "halay" dance, causing traffic to come to a halt on the D-100 highway in the Sefaköy area.

Following investigations, the identified drivers E.E, H.K, Ö.N, D.G., and G.A.K. were apprehended by the police. The drivers were fined a total of 18,277 Turkish liras in accordance with the relevant articles of Law No. 2918 on Highways Traffic Law.

Drivers E.E, H.K, G.A.K., and D.G. were subject to legal proceedings for the offense of "endangering traffic safety."