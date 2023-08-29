Border forces arrest 6 people attempting to enter Türkiye illegally

Turkish border security forces arrested six people when they attempted to cross into Türkiye from Syria and Iran illegally, authorities said on Tuesday.

"Our Border Eagles captured six people who were attempting to enter our country from Syria and Iran illegally," the National Defense Ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Among the detained individuals were three individuals linked to the PKK/KCK terrorist organization, the statement further noted.

Throughout its extensive 35-year-long campaign of terror against Türkiye, the PKK - designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union - has been accountable for over 40,000 casualties, encompassing women, children, and even infants.