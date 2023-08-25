President Erdoğan marks 952nd anniversary of Manzikert Battle

Türkiye on Friday marked the 952nd anniversary of the Manzikert Battle, a historic victory for the Turks in Anatolia.

"While most of those, who teach the world a lesson in human rights and democracy, are thinking how to cover up the shames of the past, we proudly carry the victories of our ancestors on our chests as medals of honor.''

"Those who wish to know about us don't need to go far. They should come here and visit Ahlat and Manzikert to learn about the glorious history of the Turkish nation," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at an event in eastern Bitlis province.

By learning from the past, Türkiye will walk toward a "more prosperous and stronger" future, he said.

"We are trying to make the most of this year, which represents a very important milestone in our history," the president said, referring to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

Turkish control of Anatolia began with the Battle of Malazgirt, also known as the Battle of Manzikert, on August 26, 1071, which saw the Seljuk Turks led by Sultan Alparslan defeat a much larger Byzantine army.

The victory accelerated the decline of the Byzantine Empire, and led to more Turks settling in the region, paving the way for both the Ottoman Empire and the modern Republic of Türkiye.

Centuries later, foreign occupation prompted Türkiye's War of Independence in 1919, in which Turkish forces-led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk-eventually drove the invaders from Anatolia.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories, which became a part of the Republic of Türkiye a year later.