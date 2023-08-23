Massive efforts continue to tackle forest fire in Çanakkale,Türkiye

Türkiye Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya stated in a social media post that the firefighting efforts for the forest fire that occurred in the Damyeri area of Çanakkale are continuing without interruption.

Yerlikaya reported that 2,659 personnel, 8 aircraft, 26 helicopters, 240 off-road vehicles, 71 water tankers, and 328 construction vehicles were dispatched to the region. He also mentioned that a total of 337 households and 1,251 individuals were evacuated as a precaution in 9 villages in the area.

He shared that 72 individuals from the elderly care home in Sarıcaeli Village were evacuated and accommodated in the Terzioğlu KYK dormitory.

Yerlikaya further informed that the Çanakkale-Çan Highway has been closed to civilian traffic as a precaution, and maritime traffic in both directions across the Çanakkale Strait has been suspended.