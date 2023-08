A handout picture released by Iraq's Prime Minister's Media Office shows Iraq's Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani (C) and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (R) meeting with Türkiye's FM Hakan Fidan (L) in Baghdad on August 23, 2023. (AFP)

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday received Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the capital Baghdad.

"In the meeting, current issues regarding the enhancement of political, economic, and security cooperation between the two countries were discussed," Fidan said on X, formerly Twitter.

Fidan, who is in Iraq on a three-day visit, also met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein and President Abdul Latif Rashid.