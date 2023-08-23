Bursa forest fire battle continues against strong winds, nightfall hinders aerial efforts

A fire broke out in the forested area between the villages of Belenalan and Dereyörük, near Bursa's Yenişehir district in Osmaneli.

Upon the rapid spread of the fire due to the wind, officials dispatched teams from the Bursa Regional Directorate of Forestry and fire brigades belonging to local municipalities to the scene.

The fire is also affecting the Yenişehir district and efforts are being made to combat it using fire trucks. However, helicopter firefighting operations have been paused due to the darkness of the night.

In an attempt to contain the fire, the teams are creating paths within the forest using heavy machinery. Additionally, intensive efforts are being undertaken to prevent the fire from reaching nearby villages and residential areas.

While the ground intervention by the teams will continue until morning, aerial firefighting will commence with the break of dawn.

Two High-Speed Train (YHT) construction sites were evacuated as a precaution due to the fire's proximity.

Bursa Governor Mahmut Demirtaş stated that the fire originated in the Osmaneli district and spread to Bursa's Yenişehir district. He noted that efforts are being made to control the fire and that fire brigade teams are putting in significant efforts. He confirmed that the fire did not cause harm to residential areas and there were no injuries or casualties. The fire is reported to have affected an area of approximately 50 hectares.