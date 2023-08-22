Türkiye offers Greece help to fight ongoing wildfires

Flames burn a tree as a wildfire rages in Alexandroupolis, on the region of Evros, Greece, August 22, 2023. (REUTERS)

Türkiye has offered Greece help to fight ongoing wildfires in its neighbor, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Türkiye is ready to send two planes, two helicopters, and a 60-person ground support team to Greece to fight ongoing fires in the cities of Alexandroupolis and Rodopi, said the sources on conditions of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

The offer was conveyed to Greek authorities on Monday, sources added.

Besides a wildfire that broke out on Saturday in the northeastern Alexandroupolis province, which has destroyed vast forest and agricultural areas, fires also erupted Monday in the northeastern regions of Kavala and Rodopi as well as on the Evia island and in the Boeotia province, both in the central part of the country, said state-run AMNA news agency.