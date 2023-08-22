Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Danish envoy over continued Quran desecration

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned charge d'affaires of Denmark over continued desecration of Islam's holy book, the Quran, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

"The charg d'Affaires of Denmark's Embassy in Ankara has once again been summoned to our ministry upon the repetition of this despicable attack today," said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The sources also said that Türkiye strongly condemned and protested these actions, and once again urged Danish authorities to take the necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

The move came after the burning of the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen for the second day in a row.

Türkiye already on Monday summoned the envoys of Denmark and the Netherlands for continued Quran desecration.

Islamophobic figures and groups in Northern Europe in recent months have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar attempts to desecrate the Muslim holy book, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.