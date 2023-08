Three dead after Russian shelling of Donetsk region, Ukraine says

Three people were killed and two were injured as a result of Russian shelling of several villages in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the prosecutor general's office said on Tuesday evening.

According to the prosecutors, all three people, two women and a man, were killed in the village of Torske at around 1850 local time (1550 GMT).

The prosecutors provided no further detail of the attack.