The ongoing fire in Greece spread to Turkish villages

Greece is battling forest fires. A fire broke out in agricultural forestry land in the Viotia region northwest of Athens.

The fire spread to the villages of Büyük Müsellim, Çepelli, Susurköy, Narlıköy, and Kozlardere, where mostly Turks reside. Residential areas were evacuated.

After an evacuation order was given for a village, a person who rushed to save their animals in a barn lost their life.

Three aircraft are supporting firefighting efforts in the fire that broke out in the Rodop region. Firefighting efforts are also being conducted from the air and on the ground in Meriç, which is close to Greece's border with Türkiye.

A forest fire that started in the city of Dedeağaç has not been extinguished for three days.

Eight volunteers participating in the efforts were taken to the hospital due to respiratory distress and minor injuries, five of whom were discharged after treatment.

STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED

In the ongoing fire for three days, nine houses and a church have burned down. Agricultural areas have turned to ashes, and regions used for animal husbandry and beekeeping have suffered severe damage from the fire.

Interventions from the air and the ground are continuing in the region, where 13 settlements were evacuated within 24 hours.

A state of emergency has been declared in the region.