Türkiye's Şekerbank signed a $100 million loan agreement with U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for development of the earthquake region, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Şekerbank will also allocate $33 million from its own resources to increase the total amount to $133 million, the statement said.

The seven-year loan will also be used for financing women's businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises, it also said.