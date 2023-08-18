Investigation launched against doctor who asked bribes from patients

Upon complaints from hospital management and numerous patient relatives, an investigation has been launched by the prosecutor's office regarding allegations that a doctor named B.E. demanded large amounts of money under the name of "knife fee" before surgery, and refused to perform surgeries of patients who did not pay, letting his assistants perform the surgeries instead.

As part of the investigation, B.E. was detained at the hospital where he works, and a search conducted in his office yielded 275,000 Turkish liras, which is considered relevant to the crime of "bribery."

After the completion of the procedures at the police station, B.E. will be referred to the prosecutor's office.