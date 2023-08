Message of condolences from President Erdoğan to the families of martyreds

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed his condolences to the families of Sanalp, who was martyred in the Operation Euphrates Shield Area, and Güngör, who was martyred in Van.

Police officer Yusuf Çağatay Sanalp was injured when an armored vehicle overturned and he became a martyr after being taken to the hospital.

Sergeant Burak Can Güngör, a gendarmerie specialist sergeant, became a martyr after falling ill during a sports activity and being taken to the hospital.