Türkiye outlines enhanced foreign policy approach in 14th Ambassadors' Conference

During the 14th Ambassadors' Conference held in Ankara last week, steps to enhance the effectiveness and coordination of Turkish foreign policy in the new era were outlined.

Significant emphasis will be placed on inter-ministerial coordination and cooperation, particularly among the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, National Defense, and Interior.

No piece of information will be underestimated, recognizing that even seemingly less significant details could contribute to completing a larger picture in Ankara. Turkish ambassadors and mission chiefs stationed around the world will transmit all kinds of information related to Türkiye's security priorities to the center, considering that something seemingly insignificant from a certain perspective might play a crucial role in the broader context.

Efforts will be made to both ensure carefulness regarding cybersecurity and to enhance awareness. With one of the world's most quality and well-trained diplomatic corps in terms of human capacity, the Turkish Foreign Service will become more active as diplomats become more productive.

At the opening of the Ambassadors' Conference, where the priorities of Turkish diplomacy were discussed,Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan listed four key strategic goals in foreign policy: establishing peace and security in the region, solidifying the foundation of foreign relations, enhancing the environment of prosperity, and contributing to advancing global goals.

Fidan stated during the conference that they thoroughly analyzed the priorities of Turkish diplomacy, as well as the required actions, the threats and opportunities awaiting Türkiye in the region and the world. He emphasized, "We systematically studied these on a regional and topic-by-topic basis."