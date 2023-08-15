TURKISH MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS EXPRESSES UNDERSTANDING OF AZERBAIJANS CONCERNS

A statement was made by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the situation in the Lachin Corridor.

Türkiye has closely followed the long-standing debates over the Lachin Corridor issue and stated the following:

"Türkiye understands Azerbaijan's legitimate concerns regarding the Lachin Corridor. Unfortunately, these concerns that Azerbaijan has been voicing loudly for a long time have not been taken into account, resulting in Azerbaijan taking measures it deems appropriate within the framework of its sovereignty rights.

Türkiye is of the opinion that there is no justified basis for criticisms directed at Azerbaijan regarding the Lachin Corridor. The fact that medical crossings are currently being facilitated through the Lachin Corridor, along with other alternative routes being designated for comprehensive material transportation, demonstrates Azerbaijan's goodwill and maximum effort.

We expect Armenia to avoid provocative steps and to recognize Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, to support the use of 'Aghdam-Stepanakert' and other alternative routes to meet the needs of the Armenian population in Karabakh, as well as to support Azerbaijan's efforts to reintegrate the Armenian population.

Türkiye believes in supporting the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and humanitarian efforts of our friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan for achieving peace and stability in the region, while avoiding actions that could further exacerbate the situation."