Fener Greek Patriarch leads mass on Assumption of Mary at Sümela Monastery in Türkiye

Bartholomew I of Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate presided over a mass to mark the Assumption of Mary at the ancient Sümela Monastery in northern Türkiye.

Christian Orthodox followers gathered at the monastery in the Black Sea province of Trabzon to commemorate the Assumption of Mary. The monastery's profound historical significance, coupled with its stunning natural backdrop, created an atmosphere of reverence and spirituality for all in attendance.

The Sümela Monastery, which is included in UNESCO's temporary list of World Heritage Sites, reopened for religious practice on Aug. 15, 2010, with permission from the Culture and Tourism Ministry following decades-long hiatus.

The world-famous monastery, one of Türkiye's important religious tourism sites, was closed to visitors in September 2015 due to the risk of rockfall.

The restoration of the monastery complex began in February 2016 and was completed after landscaping, geological and geotechnical research, and strengthening of the rocks.

The ancient building reopened on July 1, 2021, and was temporarily closed on Nov. 1 the same year due to the risk of rockfall. It opened again in May last year.