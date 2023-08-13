Thieves caught dancing in bizarre jewelry heist in Istanbul

Security cameras captured footage of suspects who targeted a jewelry shop in Başakşehir, making away with gold valued at 1 million liras.



Arriving at the jewelry shop in the Başak Neighborhood of Başakşehir in the morning, the suspects used tools to open the shutters of the store and gain access.



The thieves absconded after stealing jewelry worth 1 million liras from the establishment.



The theft was documented by the shop's surveillance camera system.



The video footage reveals that four individuals wearing ski masks and carrying firearms disembarked from a car in front of the jewelry shop. One of the suspects is seen dancing momentarily before heading towards the shop.



Additionally, the camera captures another suspect acting as a lookout while the remaining individuals break into the shop by dismantling the shutter. They leave the scene after gathering the stolen gold into the sacks they brought with them.



Police are actively engaged in efforts to apprehend the suspects involved in the crime.













