TÜRKIYES VISA STATUS TALKS WITH EU TO BE HELD IN AUTUMN, SAYS EU

Türkiye's visa status talks with EU to be held in Autumn, says EU

European Union senior official stated, "Türkiye's visa liberalization will be discussed in the Autumn."

KEY PARTNER TÜRKİYE

The said official continued his speech, "Türkiye continues to be a candidate country and a key partner in many areas of common interest. The European Convention on Human Rights is essential for regaining momentum," he said.

WHAT IS VISA FREE?

When the Visa Liberalization Dialogue is completed, all our citizens with biometric passports will be able to travel to Schengen countries without a visa for short-term visits (up to 90 days within 180 days) for business, family, or touristic purposes. The Schengen visa is valid for all EU member states except the UK and Ireland.

