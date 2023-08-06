Türkiye condemns provocation in Sweden targeting President Erdoğan

Türkiye on Saturday condemned "in strongest terms" a new provocation by the PKK terror group in Sweden targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the fact that a PKK-affiliated group was allowed to make propaganda with the symbols of a terrorist organization and to commit an outrageous act against our president," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry also reminded the commitments undertaken by the Swedish government in the context of preventing actions of the PKK terror group and its affiliates.

Earlier, supporters of the YPG/PKK terrorist group carried out a provocative act by putting LGBT symbols on the so-called effigy of Erdoğan at an LGBT gathering held in Sweden's capital Stockholm.

Carrying pieces of cloth symbolizing the YPG/PKK terror group, the demonstrators also opposed Sweden's NATO bid.