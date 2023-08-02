Turkish forces carry out controlled detonation in Black Sea

Turkish forces on Wednesday carried out the controlled detonation of 28 artillery shells found off the Black Sea coast of Istanbul.

Turkish Underwater Defense Group Command (SAS) evacuated a 1.2-kilometer area before the planned detonation this morning.

Anadolu captured the footage of the destruction of the artillery shells.

The Istanbul Governor's Office said on Sunday that 28 unexploded artillery shells were found off the coast in Şile, eight of which were removed for pre-examination by the underwater team.