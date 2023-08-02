President Erdoğan-Vladimir Putin meeting: Grain corridor

Russia and Ukraine had signed the Grain Corridor Agreement under Türkiye's mediation. However, Russia suspended the Grain Corridor agreement, which was not extended on July 17th.

On July 22, 2022, an agreement was signed between Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, and the UN, allowing nearly 33 million tons of grain to be transported from Ukrainian ports within a year.

As United Nations' efforts to return to the agreement proved unsuccessful, attention once again turned to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

President Erdoğan takes action again President Erdoğan, who played a significant role in signing the agreement, focused on diplomatic efforts to open the Grain Corridor.

After meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, President Erdoğan is now set to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In this context, the two leaders will hold a telephone conversation during the day, with the main agenda being the Grain Corridor Agreement. It is known that the whole world will be watching this meeting, and the outcome will affect millions of people.

During their talks, the two leaders are also expected to discuss the project of establishing a natural gas hub in Türkiye and initiatives for a permanent ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

It is also predicted that the leaders will address the issue of their planned face-to-face meeting.