Young mathematician gets into Oxford at top of his class

Karataş, who resides in the Efeler district, had started to develop an interest in mathematics at a young age. After attending Aydın Ticaret Odası Primary School, he continued his education at a private school, and later attended Izmir Science High School. With numerous national and international awards in mathematics competitions, Karataş's success led him to be selected for the national team. After graduating from high school this year, he participated in the Oxford University exam in mathematics and computer science, achieving a score of 93.

As a result of his achievements, the talented student secured a full scholarship and entered the program as the top student in his field.

Burak Karataş said that mathematics Olympiadshad provided him with opportunities for self-improvement. While being a hardworking individual, Karataş also emphasized that he knew how to make time for himself, stating:

"I can say that I am not someone who works all year round. However, especially before exams, there is a serious amount of work involved in reviewing the topics and looking at questions. When I look back at my 6 years of mathematics Olympiads journey, the majority of it has definitely been filled with making time for other social activities. Playing the guitar, playing chess, going out, playing board games... I don't believe that a person can lock themselves in a room and study continuously for 6 years without any breaks. It is possible, but it would be quite exhausting. So, it is necessary to make some time for yourself. It is important to balance things out. You shouldn't disconnect yourself from your studies and your relationships with friends."

Speaking about the process of getting into Oxford, Karataş explained that there were written and oral exams, and a total of 66 people were accepted worldwide in the field of mathematics-computer science. Karataş mentioned that the exams were evaluated out of 100, and he said, "I entered that department with a score of 93 as the top student. The general average is around 72, and the average of those accepted is about 70."

"I will be returning to my country after my education."

Talking about his goals, Karataş continued, "I have many goals, but I am particularly interested in finance and cancer research. I want to work on DNA studies and the impact of artificial intelligence on fighting cancer. During the COVID and earthquake period, I had the thought of 'how can I help people more.' That's why I have a goal to make progress in the field of cancer, but after my education, I will return to my country. My biggest goal is to come back to Türkiye after completing my master's degree and work here."

Aslı Karataş, Burak Karataş's mother, who works as a teacher, expressed that her son had made both her and their country proud.