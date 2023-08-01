Türkiye aims for energy independence and carbon-neutral economy by 2053

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, expressed the course in energy and mining as "complete independence.

Minister Bayraktar stated that in the agreements made with the United Arab Emirates, energy projects received the largest share of $29.7 billion, and this country will initially invest in renewable energy projects of 4-5 gigawatts.

"Türkiye will become a carbon-neutral economy by 2053!" said Minister Bayraktar, adding that electricity generation from the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant will begin in 2024, and the process will be expedited for the second and third nuclear power plants.

Reminding that a monthly portion of natural gas consumed by citizens is provided for free, and annual consumption of up to 25 cubic meters will be covered by the state, Bayraktar said that this support will reach 26 billion Turkish liras.

Bayraktar also delivered a message that they will do their best to prevent the impact on electricity and natural gas prices.

As a guest at the breakfast meeting hosted by Sabah Newspaper's Ankara Representative, Okan Müderrisoğlu, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar conveyed the following messages:

Türkiye's energy demand has tripled in the last 21 years. We have determined two main axes in energy. One is our supply security, and the other is to reduce external dependence. We have started to achieve results in natural gas and oil exploration. There is such a huge demand for energy in the economy that we must meet it with local and renewable resources.

With Gabar, 20% of Türkiye's daily oil consumption will be met with national capabilities. When production reaches 100,000 barrels per day in Gabar, total production in the country will reach 200,000 barrels. But we need to reach 800,000 barrels. So, the bar is set high, and we have a long way to go.