Pitbull panic at Aydın gas station

An interesting incident occurred in Aydın's Söke district. Truck driver Ahmet Aydın went to the gas station around 01:00 at night to refuel. At that moment, a leashless Pitbull breed dog, presumably abandoned, entered the vehicle.

Fırat Taşdemir, who was also in the truck, jumped out in fear. Despite all his efforts, Aydın couldn't get the dog off the truck and asked for help from the gendarmerie and fire department teams. Due to it being nighttime, Aydın couldn't reach the animal shelter officials, so he spent the night in the car of journalists who came to the station to follow the incident.

At around 07:00, the dog was sedated by a veterinarian from Söke Municipality and taken to Aydın Metropolitan Municipality Street Animals Rehabilitation Center.

Ahmet Aydın, who had waited for help for 6 hours, said they had closed the doors of the truck to prevent the dog from harming people around and called the gendarmerie and fire department. Aydın stated, "Nobody could do anything. We were left stranded like this. Normally, we could have removed the dog ourselves, but we waited for the authorities' solution to ensure no one would get hurt."

Gas station employees mentioned that they had not seen the leashless dog before and believed it had been abandoned in a nearby settlement.