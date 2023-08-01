Destination for those who want to cool off, Tomara Waterfall

Tomara Waterfall, also known as "forty springs" by the locals, is located in Seydibaba village, under the district of Şiran in Gümüşhane. The waterfall is formed by the merging of water from 40 different points and attracts both local and foreign tourists. Visitors who come to the Tomara Waterfall Nature Park, situated 130 kilometers away from the provincial center and 14 kilometers from the district center, enjoy the taste of the flowing water from the springs and cool off by dipping their feet in the water at suitable spots.

Muhammet Yamak, who came with his family of 8 from Giresun to see the waterfall, expressed his admiration by saying, "These places are very beautiful. We came to escape the heat of the city and enjoy the natural air conditioning. The water is very cool, we dip our feet and drink water from the springs. It is a beautiful place within nature, and I recommend everyone to come here."

Halit Arslan, who said he had embarked on a tour of the Black Sea region after retiring, shared his experience: "While touring the Black Sea with my wife, I met a local friend in Uzungöl who recommended this place. I was at Uzungöl three hours ago, and it was worth coming here. Water is flowing from inside the rocks. It's been flowing for centuries, and I am amazed."

Arif Antlı, who has traveled around Türkiye, also expressed his impressions: "Now I am on a tour of the Black Sea region. When I saw the name of this place on the signs, I hurriedly came here in this heat. One thing that stands out in the waterfall is that the water comes directly from the heart of the mountain, unlike other waterfalls that flow from the top. It's a perfect view, open-air, and for those who want to cool off, I say come here, friends, there's free air conditioning!"