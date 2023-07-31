President Erdoğan receives Azerbaijani foreign minister in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in the capital Ankara for talks.

No further information was shared about the closed-door meeting held at the presidential complex.

Earlier, Bayramov met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

Türkiye became the first state to recognize Azerbaijan, which declared its independence in 1991. Türkiye's relations with Azerbaijan are multifaceted and at strategic level.