Hottest days of summer coming, eyyam-ı bahur is near

The term "eyyam-ı bahur," used to describe the hottest and most suffocating days of the summer season, falls between the end of July and the beginning of August every year. Also referred to as "desert heat," "inferno heat," and "African heat," eyyam-ı bahur is expected to affect Türkiye's southern and western regions.

"Global warming continues to have an impact every day."

Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Toros, a faculty member of Istanbul Technical University's Faculty of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Department of Meteorological Engineering, stated that Türkiye had experienced the influence of hot air masses coming from Africa in July. Due to temperatures being above seasonal norms this year, temperature records have been broken, and Toros also remarked, "In July, many provinces broke extreme temperature records. Global warming continues to have an impact every day."

Temperature and humidity will increase.

Prof. Dr. Toros explained that the cooling air would start to warm up again from Wednesday and continued:

"We will continue to experience the hottest days of summer. The eyyam-ı bahur heat will come to our country from the Arabian Peninsula. Like in July, we will be under the influence of eyyam-ı bahur heat for one week starting from Wednesday. Temperatures will be particularly high in the southern and western parts of our country. According to the results of the European medium-term weather forecast center model, temperatures in the southern and western regions of our country will be above 35 to 40 degrees. Marmara will experience temperatures between 35 and 40, Aegean between 35 and 43, Mediterranean Region between 35 and 42, Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia between 35 and 45, Central Anatolia between 37 and the Black Sea above 30 degrees. We will be exposed to extreme heat once again. The perceived temperature will increase further with relative humidity. Istanbul residents will be uncomfortable with the humidity during eyyam-ı bahur heat."

"Be cautious to prevent forest fires."

Toros emphasized that people should be careful about the heat during this period and stressed the importance of protecting the body from direct and indirect sunlight when going outside, advising to avoid exposure to sunlight as much as possible. Prof. Dr. Toros also highlighted that evaporation would increase due to eyyam-ı bahur heat, underlining the importance of water conservation and the need to be cautious, especially in order to prevent forest fires.