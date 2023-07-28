Secret-like dig in Bolu, with miners brought in, even landowners barred

In April, excavation work began with heavy machinery in Kovucak village, affiliated with the Mudurnu district, due to an ongoing covert criminal investigation by Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. After approximately one month of work, in May, 15 miners from Zonguldak's Türkiye Hard Coal Enterprises Üzülmez Facility were brought to the area. The miners descended underground to start the excavation. They installed ventilation and generator systems and descended meters below the ground during the two-month process. The enigmatic excavation, conducted with great secrecy, was reported to still be ongoing, while gendarmerie teams have taken strict security measures outside.

It is noted that nobody, including the landowners, is allowed near the excavation site. The excavation begins in the morning and is paused in the evening, with the entrance area sealed off.

24/7 surveillance with cameras

It is alleged that every day before the excavation, phones of the miners and other workers are collected to prevent them from capturing images during work. Bolu Provincial Directorate of Culture, Tourism, and Museums teams are not reported to be involved in the excavation. The area of the excavation, where capturing images and photos is prohibited, is reportedly monitored around the clock by dozens of security cameras.

Numerous individuals had previously conducted treasure hunts in the region.

Meanwhile, it was reported that in previous years, dozens of individuals were caught conducting treasure excavations in the region, and legal actions were taken against them by the gendarmerie. While the enigmatic excavation continues, no information has been provided regarding what is being sought.