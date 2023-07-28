PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN RECEIVES SOUTH KOREAS FOREIGN MINISTER IN ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin in Istanbul for talks.

The closed-door meeting was held on the sidelines of 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF), one of the world's largest defense events.

No further information was shared about the meeting.

The top diplomat is paying a three-day visit to Türkiye where he will also meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral relations and current regional and global developments.

Political relations between Türkiye and the South Korea were established in 1949, and bilateral relations were upgraded to the strategic partnership level in 2012.

Türkiye was a major contributor to troops under UN command during the 1950-1953 Korean War, whose end marked its 70th anniversary on Thursday.