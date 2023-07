New ambassadors present credentials to Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday received credentials from the new ambassadors of three countries.

At the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan separately welcomed Japan's Takahiko Katsumata, Algeria's Amar Belani and Iran's Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh.

After the new envoy's credentials were presented, souvenir photos were taken.