More than 1850 İETT buses break down in one day

İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Transportation and Traffic Commission Chairman, and Mayor of Bağcılar, Abdullah Özdemir, stated that the people of Istanbul had been suffering from the consequences of the faulty and misguided transportation practices of İBB President Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Özdemir emphasized that there were currently significant problems in İETT (Istanbul Electric Tramway and Tunnel Company) and metro transportation. He described the frequent breakdowns, fires, and non-functioning air conditioners during the hot summer, which have caused frustration among the citizens.

Özdemir pointed out that before the local elections, İBB President Ekrem İmamoğlu had promised to "liberate Istanbul from transportation problems." Additionally, İmamoğlu had stated that he would "renew the bus and metrobus fleet, increase the share of rail systems, and establish Türkiye's most affordable transportation system," but he could not fulfill these promises.

Özdemir expressed that the breakdowns of İETT buses and metrobuses were constantly trending on social media. He stated, "The malfunctions in İETT buses and metrobuses are increasing day by day. As of the day before yesterday, more than 1850 İETT buses and metrobuses experienced malfunctions in Istanbul, excluding public buses. The reason for these malfunctions is the exclusion, removal, and reassignment of the well-trained and experienced team responsible for bus maintenance and repair."

He continued, "The maintenance and repairs of the buses were entrusted to a company where CHP (Republican People's Party) Istanbul Deputy Özgür Karabat, who has no experience in this field and lacks sufficient technical personnel, serves as a financial advisor. The maintenance and repairs of the buses are not carried out properly. Original parts are not used in replacements, and there is a lack of sufficient technical personnel."

Özdemir emphasized that the İETT fleet had not been adequately renewed, and the current buses were not being properly maintained and repaired. He warned that in the coming days, there might be more incidents of fires and malfunctions in buses and metrobuses.