Emine Erdoğan advocates zero waste movement

In her social media message, Emine Erdoğan, the wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, once again emphasized the importance of the Zero Waste movement. Emine Erdoğan stated, "I believe that with the guidance of Türkiye's recycling policies and experiences, we will achieve the greatest reward when we make the Zero Waste movement a global lifestyle."

The expressions in Emine Erdoğan's social media post are as follows:

"We are excited to hold the introductory meeting of our Zero Waste High-Level Personalities Advisory Board, which was established by the United Nations General Assembly resolution and whose presidency I am honored to lead.

I am delighted to walk the path with zero waste volunteers, whose inspiring stories have proven themselves in waste management, from all corners of the world, from academia, business, and civil society. Although our titles, work, and cultures may differ, we are all advocates of the entrusted Earth.

During the meeting, we discussed our views and suggestions in line with our ideal of spreading the zero waste movement and increasing global awareness.

Unfortunately, the problems caused by the climate crisis do not recognize national borders.

As inhabitants of the same house, we know that we cannot succeed without fighting together.

I believe that with the guidance of Türkiye's recycling policies and experiences, we will achieve the greatest reward when we make the Zero Waste movement a global lifestyle.

On this occasion, I am pleased to welcome our esteemed board members to Istanbul for the BM-Habitat World Cities Day events on October 31 and the first official meeting of our Advisory Board.

I thank Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, Guy Ryder, the Executive Director of BM-Habitat, my friend Maimunah Mohd Sharif, and all the board members for their contributions."