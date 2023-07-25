Turkish, Palestinian presidents meet in Ankara for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday welcomed his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas with an official ceremony at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

The leaders will hold one-on-one talks, to be followed by a joint news conference. The Turkish leader will also host a dinner in honor of the guest.

Erdoğan and Abbas will discuss all aspects of relations between Türkiye and Palestine and steps that would deepen bilateral cooperation.

The Palestine-Israel issue as well as other regional and international developments will also be on the agenda.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also expected to visit Türkiye this week, but the trip was postponed after he had unscheduled surgery over the weekend to put in a pacemaker.

Ankara strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.