DEFENSE INDUSTRY FAVORITES ON DISPLAY AT IDEF23

The 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'23) opens its doors today. Under the auspices of the Presidency, hosted by the Ministry of National Defense, with the contribution of the Presidency of Defense Industries, and under the management and responsibility of the Turkish Armed Forces Strengthening Foundation, IDEF is taking place at the TÜYAP Exhibition and Congress Center, organized by TÜYAP All Fair Organization. The fair, which is planned to be held in a total area of 120,000 square meters, will exhibit thousands of products related to land, air, sea, and space defense systems, transportation, logistics, support activities, equipment, and supplies, as well as all kinds of security services.

IDEF, which is held every two years, will provide participants with the opportunity to meet with domestic and foreign sector professionals, Turkish defense and security procurement authorities, and foreign delegations during the 4-day event. ROKETSAN, one of Türkiye's strategic defense industry organizations, held a press launch yesterday to introduce the products it would showcase for the first time at the IDEF'23.

ROKETSAN's year of investment

ROKETSAN President Prof. Dr. Faruk Yiğit stated, "Six to seven of our products will be unveiled for the first time at this fair. ROKETSAN is making a leap to increase its capacity. By 2024, our capacity will be doubled. ROKETSAN is a technology hub. As of 2022, we have a revenue of 850 million dollars, 32% of which comes from exports. Our goal is to reach 50% in exports next year." ROKETSAN General Manager Murat İkinci also mentioned that at IDEF, they would showcase UMTAS GM, MAM-L IIR, MAM-T IIR, SİPER, İHA-230, Mobile Air Defense System-BURÇ, and KMCU.

Important products for our defense industry at the fair

At the IDEF'23, TEI will participate with its significant products for our defense industry. TEI will showcase domestically designed, developed, produced, and operated national engines at the fair. Among them, visitors will have the chance to see the full-scale 'mock-up' of Türkiye's most powerful national aviation engine, TEI-TF10000, Türkiye's first national helicopter engine, TEI-TS1400, Türkiye's first national turbodiesel aviation engine, TEI-PD170, Türkiye's first medium-range anti-ship missile engine, TEI-TJ300, as well as turbojet engines TEI-TJ30, TEI-TJ60, TEI-TJ90U, and the two-stroke gasoline aviation engine TEI-PG50S.

AR-GE products to be unveiled

TÜRKSAT will showcase Türkiye's domestic and national antenna family, the military-grade PeycOn satellite antennas. TÜRKSAT's portable antenna MicrOn and their new AR-GE product, the terrestrial SOTM antenna TerrON, will also be presented. ASELSAN will also share its capabilities in communication, air defense, avionics, electro-optics, electronic warfare, radar, and unmanned systems with the visitors.