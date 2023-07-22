Turkish, Liberian presidents discuss bilateral ties over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with his Liberian counterpart George Manneh Weah on Friday to discuss bilateral relations.

"The call addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Liberia as well as existing cooperation in the economic and military fields," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Twitter.

"President Erdoğan also expressed his satisfaction to President Weah for the decision to halt the activities of the FETÖ-affiliated 'LIGHT International School' in Liberia," it added.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) and its U.S.-based leader Fethullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, which left 252 people dead and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions; particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

FETÖ also has a network of private schools abroad as a revenue stream to support its illegal activities.

The terror group is reportedly present in more than 150 countries around the world and operates by running schools, NGOs, lobbyist organizations, hospitals, media outlets, and other companies.