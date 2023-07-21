Fugitive member of the FETÖ caught at Istanbul airport, with a Russian passport

Following the capture of Abdullah U., who arrived in Istanbul from the USA with a U. S. passport and was apprehended by the Istanbul Airport Security Directorate Police on the evening of June 23rd, another FETÖ fugitive was also caught at Istanbul Airport.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Ali O. with a Russian passport arrived at Istanbul Airport to enter our country, and it was determined that he was wanted for membership in FETÖ as part of an investigation conducted by the Sakarya Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Ali O., against whom an arrest warrant was issued and whose file was sent to Düzce Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, was apprehended by the Istanbul Airport Branch Police Officers, affiliated with Istanbul Police Department, as he was found at Istanbul Airport.

It was determined that the name of the FETÖ fugitive Ali O. is written in the current Russian passport using the Russian alphabet.

Abdullah U., who was determined to be sought after for "membership in the FETÖ/PDY Armed Terrorist Organization" within the scope of an investigation opened by the Konya Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, was arrested and placed in prison.