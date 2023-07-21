 Contact Us
News Türkiye 15-year-old girl dies after jumping in front of train at Yenikapı station

15-year-old girl dies after jumping in front of train at Yenikapı station

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday morning in Istanbul, where a 15-year-old girl tragically lost her life after jumping onto the tracks of the Marmaray train system in Yenikapı. The girl's identity has not been disclosed, but witnesses reported seeing her jumping onto the tracks from the platform.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published July 21,2023
Subscribe
15-YEAR-OLD GIRL DIES AFTER JUMPING IN FRONT OF TRAIN AT YENIKAPI STATION

A 15-year-old girl died after jumping in front of a train at the Marmaray Yenikapı Station in Istanbul on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 11:00 am. The girl, who has not been identified, was reportedly seen jumping onto the tracks from the platform.

The train was unable to stop in time and struck the girl, killing her instantly.

Health, police, and fire crews were dispatched to the scene. The girl's body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute morgue.

The cause of the girl's death is still under investigation. However, police believe that she may have been suffering from a mental health crisis.