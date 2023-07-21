15-year-old girl dies after jumping in front of train at Yenikapı station

A 15-year-old girl died after jumping in front of a train at the Marmaray Yenikapı Station in Istanbul on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 11:00 am. The girl, who has not been identified, was reportedly seen jumping onto the tracks from the platform.

The train was unable to stop in time and struck the girl, killing her instantly.

Health, police, and fire crews were dispatched to the scene. The girl's body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute morgue.

The cause of the girl's death is still under investigation. However, police believe that she may have been suffering from a mental health crisis.