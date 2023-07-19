Turkish, Emirati presidents meet in Abu Dhabi for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was welcomed on Wednesday with an official ceremony in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi, the last leg of his three-nation Gulf tour.

Erdoğan and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will hold one-on-one talks. Later in the day, Erdoğan will also attend a state banquet held in his honor.

During the talks, all aspects of bilateral relations will be reviewed, and steps to enhance cooperation in various areas, particularly the economy, will be discussed.

Türkiye and the UAE are also expected to sign several agreements.

Erdoğan started his three-nation Gulf tour on Monday with Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar.

During his visits to the three Gulf countries, he said he wants to boost ties and finalize investment deals.

At a news conference in Istanbul before starting his tour, Erdoğan said that Türkiye's relations with the UAE are developing in every area, adding: "The UAE is the country with whom we recently trade the most in the Gulf region. We want to increase this figure to a level befitting the true potential of our two countries."