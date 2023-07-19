Extreme heat causes asphalt to melt in Turkish resort town Kuşadası

The extreme heat in Aydın's Kuşadası district caused the asphalt to melt, leaving citizens with their slippers stuck to the ground.

The mercury soared above 45 degrees Celsius in Kuşadası on Tuesday, causing the asphalt to soften and become sticky. As a result, when citizens stepped on the asphalt in their beach slippers, the slippers became glued to the ground.





Those who tried to remove their slippers found it difficult to do so, and some even burned their feet in the process. In desperation, some people resorted to walking on the asphalt barefoot or with socks.





The images of citizens struggling to remove their slippers from the asphalt have gone viral on social media, with many people expressing shock and disbelief.















