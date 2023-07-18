Balıklı Rum Hospital to be restored to its former glory by the end of the year

Due to a fire that broke out on August 4, 2022, in the Elderly Care building of Balıklı Rum Hospital in Zeytinburnu's Kazlıçeşme neighborhood, patients were quickly evacuated while the elderly individuals were carried away from the scene by stretchers and wheelchairs by healthcare workers, firefighters, municipal police teams, and citizens.

They were transported to other healthcare facilities in the area.

The historic building suffered severe damage as a result of the fire, with its smoke visible from many districts of Istanbul. After a long battle by firefighting teams from various districts, the fire was eventually extinguished, but the resilient building became unusable.

The cause of the fire could not be determined

According to the report of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department, which conducted an investigation on the incident, the cause of the fire could not be determined accurately.

The Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office also initiated an investigation on the fire, but due to the hospital administration's decision not to file a complaint, the case was closed.

98% of the renovations are complete.

After the residents of the Elderly Care building were accommodated in other sections of the hospital, efforts began to heal the wounds of the historic building that had stood for many years.

Under the coordination of the Republic of Türkiye Governorship of Istanbul, Zeytinburnu Municipality, and the hospital administration, the meticulous renovation and the restoration works are near completion.

As part of the renovation works tendered by the Governorate, approximately 98% of the renovation, including the exterior facade and the underside of the roof eaves, has been completed. Regarding the internal works of the building, approximately 60% of the electrical installations have been carried out.

In order to restore the building to its original form and preserve its historical significance, the roof has been completely covered as part of the restoration works.

The goal is to complete the restoration and renovation works in the Elderly Care building of the hospital by the end of the year. Once the necessary items for the patients are swiftly placed in the building, it is intended to be opened for use.

Construction work is ongoing inside the building.

Erol Yümlü, the Construction Engineer of Balıklı Rum Hospital Foundation, stated that renovation works in the building had started with the support of the Minister of Interior of Türkiye, Ali Yerlikaya, who was the Governor of Istanbul at the time, and Zeytinburnu Mayor Ömer Arısoy, following the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Yümlü explained that approximately 2000 square meters of vaulted flooring, 2350 square meters of roof, and the restoration of wooden windows and facades had been completed by 98%, while electrical and mechanical installations inside the building were still ongoing. He also mentioned that Istanbul Governor Davut Gül had visited the site to inspect the progress.

Yümlü expressed his gratitude to President Erdoğan, Interior Minister Yerlikaya, Mayor Arısoy, and Governor Gül, who had visited them shortly after taking office, for their support and presence during challenging times.