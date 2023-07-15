Turkish representation in NATO marks 7th anniversary of 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye

Türkiye's permanent representation to NATO in Brussels on Friday marked the seventh anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt in Türkiye by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

Ambassador Levent Gümrükçü said that he feels "indescribable sadness" when he remembers the "treacherous" coup attempt.

"In terms of both our foreign policy and security practices abroad, we take a strong, determined and firm stance against anti-Turkish lobbies, which have grown stronger with the addition of members of this terrorist group," Gümrükçü told an event.

"Especially abroad, the activities of these FETÖ members continue. However, some of our friends and partners, including our allies, cannot or do not see the true face of this dark group," he said.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 252 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.