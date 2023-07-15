Northern Cyprus condemns 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye

Nearing the event's seventh anniversary, the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has condemned the July 15, 2016 coup attempt against Türkiye by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

"I once again condemn all coups carried out against human rights and freedoms, democracy, and the will of the people, regardless of which country in the world they occur in," Ersin Tatar said on Thursday.

Tatar stressed that FETÖ, supported and organized by "external forces," attempted a coup with the aim of trampling on the will of the people and democracy, dividing and fragmenting Türkiye, and putting it in chains.

"However, this coup attempt was prevented by the Turkish Armed Forces and security forces loyal to the Turkish people and state, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," he added.

Tatar emphasized that the Turkish Cypriot people also strongly opposed the coup attempt.

"While commemorating with mercy those who became martyrs to foil the coup attempt carried out by FETÖ on July 15, and respectfully greeting the veterans, I also condemn those countries that protect, support, and try to use members of the FETÖ terrorist organization against Türkiye," he said.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 252 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Türkiye accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Since its designation in October 2016, every year Türkiye marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events to commemorate those who lost their lives defeating the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.



















