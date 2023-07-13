Contacts with parties continue for extension of Black Sea grain deal: Türkiye

The cargo ship Mehmet Bey waits to pass through the Bosphorus Strait off the shores of Yenikapı during a misty morning in Istanbul, Türkiye, October 31, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Türkiye is working to ensure the continuation of last year's landmark Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire on July 17, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Our country will continue to do its part by continuing its constructive initiatives in the field of peace in the region and humanitarian aid, especially in the re-extension of the grain deal," a National Defense Ministry official told reporters at a background briefing in the capital Ankara.

"Our contacts with officials from the UN, Russia, and Ukraine regarding extension of the grain initiative, which will expire on July 17, continue in coordination with the Turkish Foreign Ministry."

The official added that under the historic deal, to date more than 33 million tons of grain have been transported to people in need.

"In this context, Türkiye is ready to take an active and facilitating role for a cease-fire and permanent peace between Russia and Ukraine, and to provide all kinds of support to alleviate the humanitarian crisis," the official said.

A year ago, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which had been paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began that February. A Joint Coordination Center was set up in Istanbul with officials from the three countries and the UN to oversee the shipments.

The first ship carrying grain under the historic deal left in August from the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

Russian officials have strongly hinted that this month they could block the extension of the grain deal, complaining that parts of the deal to allow Russian exports have gone unfulfilled.

SWEDEN'S NATO BID



Türkiye has always supported NATO's open-door policy, the official told reporters.

"It has shown this support with the approval of Finland's membership in recent months, and with the decision it made to send Sweden's NATO membership to parliament," set for this fall, the official added.

"It is time for Sweden to fully implement the legal regulations it has implemented in the field of counter-terrorism," the official stressed.

Such efforts will contribute significantly to the alliance's defense and deterrence structure and further strengthen NATO, the official stressed.

On Monday, ahead of a NATO summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan agreed to forward to the Turkish parliament Sweden's bid to join NATO following a trilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership shortly after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.

Although Türkiye approved Finland's membership to NATO, it is waiting for Sweden to fulfill its commitments not to give shelter and a green light to terrorists and supporters of terrorists.

FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM



Turning to the nation's counter-terrorism efforts, the official also said Türkiye "neutralized" a total of 19 terrorists in the last week, including ones hiding out in Iraq and northern Syria, across the border, planning further terror attacks.

"The total number of terrorists neutralized during the year now reached 813," he added.

"Our army is fighting with great dedication to contribute to the peace and security of our country and the peace and stability of our region, the world and all humanity against all terrorist organizations," said the official, citing in particular the YPG/PKK, Daesh/ISIS, and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), the group behind a bloody defeated coup in 2016.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.