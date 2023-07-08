Türkiye 'fair, balanced' on Russia-Ukraine war: President Erdoğan

Ankara's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war is "fair and balanced," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday, pointing to continued contacts with the leaders of both sides.

"As Türkiye, we've adopted a fair and balanced stance in the war between Russia and Ukraine ... While strengthening our ties with Ukraine, we did not allow our relations with the Russian Federation to deteriorate," Erdoğan said at a ceremony in the northeastern province of Bayburt.

His remarks came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to Istanbul to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, including the latest developments in the war with Russia, the Black Sea grain deal, and efforts for peace and stability in the Black Sea region.

"Yesterday, we hosted President of Ukraine Zelensky in Istanbul. We already maintain close dialogue with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. In August, we're going to meet with Putin as well, I hope," Erdoğan said.

He also noted that Ankara is working to curb the negative effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on itself.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly urged Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through talks.





















