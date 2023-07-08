Türkiye and Ukraine forge cooperation in strategic industries

Türkiye and Ukraine signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in strategic industries, focusing on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous systems, motor research and development, production, and maintenance during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's official visit to Türkiye on Friday.

Following one-on-one and delegation-level meetings between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, the signing ceremony for the protocol, containing a memorandum of understanding on Cooperation in Strategic Industries between the two countries took place at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul.

The protocol was signed by Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, and Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister, Alexander Kamyshin.

According to information obtained by Anadolu, the protocol aims to promote cooperation between the two countries in strategic industries, with a specific focus on UAVs, autonomous systems, motor R&D, production, and maintenance activities.

Following surprise talks in the Czech Republic and Slovakia earlier Friday, Zelensky and his delegation arrived in Istanbul for his first official visit to Türkiye since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February 2022.

















