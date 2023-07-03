Türkiye rescues 84 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece

Turkish forces on Sunday rescued 84 irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek naval forces off the western Çanakkale province.

The Turkish Coast Guard's Northern Aegean Group Command carried out the rescue after learning that there were irregular migrants in inflatable boats off Ayvacık, Çanakkale.

Three Turkish naval boats directed to the area rescued the irregular migrants from Afghanistan who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces.

A total of 84 people brought ashore were transferred to the Ayvacık Foreigners' Removal Center after procedures.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities. Survivors of a migrant boat sinking last month in which 300-600 migrants are feared drowned have blamed the deadly incident on a Greek Coast Guard boat trying to tow the migrant craft into Italian territorial waters.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.