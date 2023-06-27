Türkiye condemns new Israeli settlement activities in occupied West Bank

Türkiye condemned Israel's approval of the construction of approximately 5,700 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank.

"It is obvious that, breaking a new record by exceeding 13,000 units since the beginning of the year, the illegal settlements seriously damage the ground for the two-state solution and the perspective of lasting peace," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye also called on Israel to immediately put an end to the "totally unacceptable" settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, "which usurp the rights of the Palestinian people in contravention to international law."

Ankara strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 Israeli settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.