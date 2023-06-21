TÜRKIYES PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR CALLS FOR GLOBAL ACTION ON WORLD REFUGEE DAY

Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Tuesday that the international community has a fundamental political and moral responsibility in ensuring that refugees are able to live dignified lives.

"Refugees, forcibly uprooted from their homes and compelled to build a new life in unfamiliar territories, represent one of the most pressing human rights challenges of our time. It is the utmost political and moral responsibility of the international community to facilitate their reintegration into a dignified existence," Altun said on Twitter on the occasion of World Refugee Day.

He commended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his unwavering support to the marginalized and the vulnerable, stressing that Erdoğan's advocacy has resonated globally and served as a powerful reminder of the need for compassion and solidarity.

"Our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has embraced the oppressed and the victims, who have been ignored by most of the world, and has become their voice in the international arena by teaching humanity to the world," he said.

He added that every year on June 20, World Refugee Day, organized by the United Nations, serves as a powerful reminder to the global community about the moral obligations and ethical principles that should be embraced universally.