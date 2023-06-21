News World Kiev military intelligence says Russia did attack its headquarters

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 29, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukraine's military intelligence agency HUR confirmed a Russian missile strike targetted its headquarters. The attack took place at the end of May, but "neither achieved the desired nor the announced goal," the agency's spokesman Andriy Yusov said on Ukrainian television on Wednesday.



The missile strike was reported by Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others.



The Russian leadership repeatedly threatened to launch strikes against Ukraine's "decision-making centres" ever since starting its full-scale invasion in February 2022.



The first information about an attack on the HUR headquarters emerged on May 29. At the time, witnesses reported explosions on Kiev's Rybalskyi Island in the Dnipro.



Kiev did not issue an official statement at the time. Even now, Yusov did not comment on the consequences of the attack, saying he would do so only after the war is over.



Some Russian media reported that Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, had also been injured in the shelling.



After weeks of silence, Budanov reappeared on Ukrainian television for the first time on Tuesday. He did not appear to have suffered any visible injuries.





























