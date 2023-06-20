Customs enforcement teams seize 28 python snakes in truck search at Kapıkule Border Gate

During a search of a truck at the Kapıkule Border Gate , customs enforcement teams seized 28 python snakes based on a tip. The truck, belonging to İ.K., was thoroughly inspected following the notice.



The authorities discovered 28 live python snakes, one of which was unfortunately found dead. These snakes were concealed inside thin women's stockings, and placed in a cloth bag within the trailer section of the truck.



As a result, both the driver, I.K., and a passenger named F.Ç. were detained in connection with the incident.



The seized snakes were subsequently placed under veterinary supervision and later handed over to the Edirne Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Office.







