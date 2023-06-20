 Contact Us
News Türkiye Customs enforcement teams seize 28 python snakes in truck search at Kapıkule Border Gate

Customs enforcement teams seize 28 python snakes in truck search at Kapıkule Border Gate

During a search based on a tip-off at the Kapıkule Border Gate, customs enforcement teams discovered 28 python snakes in a truck. The vehicle belonged to İ.K. Upon inspection, the snakes, with one of them, unfortunately found dead, were found wrapped in thin women's stockings inside a cloth bag in the trailer section of the truck.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published June 20,2023
Subscribe
CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT TEAMS SEIZE 28 PYTHON SNAKES IN TRUCK SEARCH AT KAPIKULE BORDER GATE

During a search of a truck at the Kapıkule Border Gate, customs enforcement teams seized 28 python snakes based on a tip. The truck, belonging to İ.K., was thoroughly inspected following the notice.

The authorities discovered 28 live python snakes, one of which was unfortunately found dead. These snakes were concealed inside thin women's stockings, and placed in a cloth bag within the trailer section of the truck.

As a result, both the driver, I.K., and a passenger named F.Ç. were detained in connection with the incident.

The seized snakes were subsequently placed under veterinary supervision and later handed over to the Edirne Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Office.